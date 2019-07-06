Share:

The eyes can accommodate and focus on nearby objects since their natural lens is smaller and clearer. However, the blue light from a TV or computer screen gets transmitted to the retina more easily and can damage it.

We spend a lot of time in front of the screen today, which puts a lot of strain upon eyes and can make them itchy and tired. Spending too much time in front of the screen can also cause such problems as headaches, blurring of vision, and loss of focus. A recent survey by the national eye institute in 2009 found that the prevalence of nearsightedness among Americans has increased from 25 percent to 41.6 percent over the past 30 years.

It would not be wrong to say that” You are not wealthy until you have some health.”Therefore, you should spend some time away from these electronic devices and screens to maintain your mental and physical health.

NOORZAMAN RIND,

Turbat.