LEEDS - India kept up their hopes of finishing top of the World Cup group table with a seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka. If Australia lose to South Africa in the day-night fixture, India would move above them and play New Zealand in the semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma became the first man to score five centuries in a single World Cup as India chased down 265 with 6.3 overs to spare at Headingley. Angelo Mathews made 113 as Sri Lanka recovered from 55-4 to post 264-7.

Australia need a formidable 326 to beat the South Africans at Old Trafford and if they lose they will play England in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

England had been expecting to face another meeting with India at Edgbaston in the last four, but may be happy to avoid Rohit for as long as possible in such spectacularly prolific form.

Playing his 16th World Cup match, Sharma, 32, reached three figures in 92 balls and equalled the record of six World Cup centuries overall held by legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar, who played 45 matches in the event. With opening partner KL Rahul, who made 111, they eclipsed their own 180 made against Bangladesh earlier in the week for the highest opening stand in this year’s tournament, recording a chanceless 189 in 30 overs.

The right-handed duo unveiled an array of authentic strokeplay, recording nine boundaries in the opening six overs. The only surprise was Sharma driving straight to mid-off in the 31st over, having completed his 27th ODI hundred in his 214th match.

In surely his World Cup finale, Sri Lanka pace spearhead Lasith Malinga, who played in both the 2007 and 2011 finals, claimed the late wicket of Rahul for 111 in the 41st over with a trademark surprise bouncer. It was the 35-year-old’s 13th wicket of the tournament and took him above Wasim Akram into third place in World Cup wicket-taking history with 56, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan and Glenn McGrath.

The inconsistent Sri Lankans, who were bowled out for 136 by New Zealand but went on to beat favourites England, played plenty of attacking strokes but the loss of their fourth wicket in only the 12th over meant a rebuilding operation was essential and Mathews calmly recorded a century stand in 141 balls with Lahiru Thirimanne (53). Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah impressed again after Sri Lanka opted to bat, taking 2-5 in his opening 19 deliveries and the ever-assured former skipper MS Dhoni was involved in the first four dismissals with some more neat glovework.

Mathews was reprieved on 61 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, having got both hands to the chance coming in from long-on, could not hold on with the score on 169-4. It was the second catch put down by India, with Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya - who went on to take a superb catch diving forward to end the innings - almost colliding in pursuit of a lofted drive from Kusal Perera. The powerfully-built Mathews capitalised and his second fifty of his 115-ball century took only 41 deliveries.

It was his third ODI century, all of which have been against India, but Bumrah returned to dismiss him in the penultimate over and only three fours were scored off him in his 10-over spell of 3-37.

Scorecard

SRI LANKA:

D Karunaratne c Dhoni b Bumrah 10

K Perera c Dhoni b Bumrah 18

A Fernando c Dhoni b Pandya 20

K Mendis st Dhoni b Jadeja 3

A Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 113

L Thirimanne c Jadeja b Kuldeep 53

D de Silva not out 29

T Perera c Pandya b Kumar 2

I Udana not out 1

EXTRAS: (b4, lb2, nb1, w8) 15

TOTAL: (7 wkts; 50 overs) 264

FOW: 1-17, 2-40, 3-53, 4-55, 5-179, 6-253, 7-260

BOWLING: B Kumar 10-0-73-1, J Bumrah 10-2-37-3, H Pandya 10-0-50-1, R Jadeja 10-0-40-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-58-1

INDIA:

K Rahul c K Perera b Malinga 111

R Sharma c Mathews b Rajitha 103

V Kohli not out 30

R Pant lbw b Udana 4

EXTRAS: (lb1, w4) 5

TOTAL: (3 wkts; 42 overs) 253

FOW: 1-189, 2-244, 3-253

BOWLING: L Malinga 9-1-72-1, C Rajitha 8-0-47-1, I Udana 9-0-48-1, T Perera 10-0-34-0, D de Silva 6-0-51-0

TOSS: Sri Lanka

UMPIRES: Paul Wilson, Ian Gould

TV UMPIRES: Chris Gaffaney

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad

POINTS TABLE

POS TEAM M W L N/R PT NRR

1 India 9 7 1 1 15 0.809

2 Australia 8 7 1 0 14 1

3 England 9 6 3 0 12 1.152

4 New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11 0.175

5 Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11 -0.43

6 Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8 -0.919

7 Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7 -0.41

8 South Africa 8 2 5 1 5 -0.08

9 West Indies 9 2 6 1 5 -0.225

10 Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0 -1.322