NAN KANA SAHIB - As many as 400 visiting Sikh Yatrees visited Gurdwara Sacha Sauda here near Farooqabad the other day.

Upon arrival, the Yatrees were accorded rousing welcome at the Gurdwara where they performed different religious ritual including Matha Taki.

Leader of the visiting yatrees Sardar Gurdwara Singh while talking to media expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and administration for providing better facilities to them.

Hundreds of yatrees from different countries including Europe, US and Canada, are nowadays visiting Pakistan to celebrate the 180th death anniversary of Sardar Ranjit Singh in Lahore.

Later, the yatrees returned to Nankana Sahib to perform their religious rites at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

DC, DPO HOLD OPEN COURT

On the directives Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Nankana Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad and DPO Muhammad Naveed held an open court here at Government Degree College Boys in Sangla Hill.

A large number of people turned up at the open court with a host of complaints against different government departments.

On the occasion, both the DC and DPO listened to the complaints of the masses and issued on the spot orders for resolution of the problems.

Speaking to the audience, both the officers said that it is their bounden duty to ensure solution to the problems and difficulties of the masses at their doorsteps.