RY KHAN/ HAFIZABAD/ ATTOCK/ TT SINGH - Six persons died while as many were injured in different incidents of road crashes and electrocution on Saturday, according to police.

In Rahim Yar Khan, three persons of a family were killed when a bus hit a motorcycle near Sardargarh on National Highway some 42km from here on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a bus was going to Faisalabad from Karachi. When it reached near Sardargarh, it ran over by a motorcycle due to over speeding. As a result, Shafiq (55), Fazlan Mai (40) and Farzana (25) died on the spot. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene.

In Hafizabad, two persons including a toddler were electrocuted in two villages. According to a police source, 17-year-old Shahzaib, son of Nazir Ahmed, was working in paddy fields when he attempted to quench thirst by drinking water from the nearby tube well he received serious electric shocks and died before any medical aid could be made available to him.

A nine-month-old Sahil, son of Mirza Attiq, touched an electric iron in his house in Sukheke and received serious electric shocks. He died instantly.

In Attock, a labourer died of electric shocks while working at an under construction house in Hazro city. Police and Rescue 1122 sources said that Rizwan Ahmed, a resident of Dhoke Jogian, was working on the roof of an under construction building when a steel rod which he was holding, accidentally touched a high voltage power transmission line passing over his head. Resultantly, he received severe electric shocks and died on the spot. His dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital. Police are investigating.

In Toba Tek Singh, six persons of family belonging to Multan were injured seriously after their jeep skidded off Motorway (M-4) on Saturday evening. Rescue 1122 said that the jeep was on the way from Multan to Faisalabad. When it reached near Chak 384/JB Esapur, some 12km away from Toba Tek Singh interchange, a dog suddenly appeared in front of it and driver lost the control of steering. As a result, all six persons travelling in it were critically wounded. They were identified as Arif Saeed (50), his wife Lubna (40), his mother Rasheedan Bibi (75) and their relatives including Imran (45), Samina Bibi (38) and Saima (35). They were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital.