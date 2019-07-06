BANGKOK -A South Korean actress faces up to five years in a Thai jail for catching endangered giant clams in a reality TV stunt, an official said on Saturday (July 6), despite the show’s extensive apology.

READ MORE: Corrupt politicians posing threat to democracy: Sheikh Rasheed

Lee Yeol-eum was filmed diving for giant clams at a Thai marine park for a June 30 episode of Law Of The Jungle - a popular South Korean reality show.

After prising two giant clams from the coral-laid seabed, Lee pumped them in the air yelling “I caught it!”.

The creatures are listed as an endangered species and protected under Thai law.

A picture of the 23-year-old Lee picking up the mollusks started circulating online, bringing the star of Korean TV drama My First Love to the attention of the authorities.

READ MORE: Govt will disburse interest-free loans among 80,000 people every month: Dr Sania

Narong Kongaid, the head of Hat Chao Mai National Park - where the show was filmed in April - told AFP he filed two charges on Wednesday against the actress for violating the National Parks law and the Wildlife Protection law.