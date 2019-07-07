Share:

GHOTKI - Three persons were killed due to old enmity between rival groups in Dharki city here Saturday.

According to details, the armed persons of Loond tribe opened fire on Qabool Kori, Jainon Kori and Jalal Kori of rival Kori tribe at Noor Pir village near Leheju and killed them on the spot while leaving for court appearance in a two year old karo kari case filed against them by rival the Loond tribe.

The accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police handed over the dead bodies to their relatives following their autopsy at hospital.

In protest, their relatives placed the dead bodies at National Highway near Dharki and blocked the traffic flow between Punjab and Sindh.