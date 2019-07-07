Share:

KARACHI - The district administration on Saturday started removing garbage from the city on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The deputy commissioner of Korangi got 79 tons of garbage removed from different areas of the district.

The garbage removal campaign has been launched as part of chief minister’s ‘clean and green environment for a healthy living’ initiative.

On the first day of the campaign on Saturday, a good number of officials, deputy commissioner of Korangi, additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, Mukhtiarkar and DMC staff participated in the waste removal activity.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, at a specially-convened meeting, had assigned the task of garbage removal and cleanliness of the city to the district administration. All deputy commissioners would personally launch and monitor garbage removal campaigns and ensure proper sweeping of their districts.

During the cleanliness drive, areas of Qayyumabad, 12000 Road, Shah Faisal and Model Colony and various other points were the focus of activity and heaps of solid waste were removed from there. Heavy machinery like dumpers was used for removal of garbage heaps. In Qayyumabad, 14 big dumpers lifted nearly 60 tons of garbage. Another 10 tons of garbage was removed from the APP Church area, DMC School and Qayyumabad. Similarly, nine tons of garbage was removed from Model Colony. The campaign is a joint venture of the deputy commissioner of Korangi and Korangi DMC and about 200 to 250 workers are engaged. The lifted garbage was initially transported to Garbage Transfer Station (GTS), Char Minar near 100 Quarters and it will be later transported to Deh Jaam Chakro for proper disposal by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

The deputy commissioner of Korangi has warned all private hospitals, schools, marriage halls and commercial buildings against dumping garbage in their areas.