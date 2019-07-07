Share:

KASUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani has warned the police officers of stern action against innocents’ implication in fake cases and coercion of the oppressed.

During a meeting here, the DPO directed the police officers to listened to the complaints of citizens and solve their problems. He advised them not to entertain any pressure in discharging their duties. He also directed the officials to solve cases on merit, adding that they must not behave rudely with citizens. He ordered them to speed up the campaign against the possession of unlicensed weapons and drug-peddling in the areas of their jurisdiction. He also ordered them to improve their performance, warning that negligence on the part of police officers would not be tolerated. SP (investigation) Shehbaz Elahi, DSP City Rai Ehsan Elahi, DSP Saddr Alam Sher Javed, DSP Chunian Naeem Ahmed Virk, DSP Pattoki Rizwan Manzoor Cheema and DSP (headquarters) Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi were present on the occasion.