KARACHI - Traders in the city said on Saturday they would go on a three-day shutter down strike against imposition of new taxes. They called upon Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to resign immediately.

The Tajir Action Committee held its meeting here and presented its charter of demands against the new taxes imposed by the federal government. “Decrease bank transaction tax from 0.6 percent to 0.3 percent, collect sales tax on Rs10 million or above, do not collect tax from those whose annual income is below Rs1.2 million, publish all income tax rules and regulations in Urdu language and withdraw regulatory duty on second-hand clothes,” the committee said.

Separately, the National Trade Union Federation and the Home Based Women Workers Federation observed a black day against the “anti-people federal budget”, which they said had made people slaves of the International Monetary Fund.

The demonstration was held outside the Karachi Press Club and was attended by labourers, political activists, youth and home-based women workers who marched from Regal Chowk. The rally was led by NTUF President Rafiq Baloch and HBWWF General Secretary Zehra Akbar Khan. The participants chanted slogans and held placards against inflation, taxes, unemployment, privatization and IMF policies.

Addressing the participants, the leader said the traditional economic system had become outdated and the country had gone bankrupt and even the IMF’s intensive care unit could not save it. “Because of the policies of the current government, inflation has risen to unprecedented levels— over 10 percent in just less than a year– and people have been forced to financial death. The local and foreign debt on Pakistan has increased to Rs35.09 trillion from Rs28.89 trillion in just nine months. The government is making a futile attempt to recover the debt from public through direct taxes. The central bank has increased the the rate from 6.5 percent to 12.25 percent and that is poison for the industrial process. On the other hand, in such an economic crisis, the government has allocated Rs1152.5 billion for non-development work, Rs834.4 billion for development work and Rs2891.4 billion for loan repayment. This shows the apathy of government towards its public,” one of the traders’ representative said.

They also put forward their demands and called for withdrawal of increase in gas and power tariff and fare of public transport vehicles. “The prices of daily basic needs like flour, rice, cooking oil, milk, meat, vegetables, fruit, pulses and lentils should be decreased. Minimum wage should be Rs30,000 a month at least and it should apply to all occupations, including agriculture and fisheries. All citizens should be provided social security. Eco-friendly and cheap transport system should be provided to people and the tanker mafia should be eliminated from the city,” it was demanded.

In a related development, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) urged the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to update its search and seizure rules since ‘harassment’ of businessmen would shatter their confidence.

As per a statement issued by the KCCI, SECP gave investigating officers sweeping discretionary powers to raid and search any premise without any search warrant.

The KCCI was of the view that such measures were shaking the confidence of the business and industrial community. “Investigations should not be done in a coercive manner and no businessman should be harassed in any way unless there is sufficient evidence available against him,” it said. KCCI President Junaid Makda appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw the notification giving investigation officers ‘free hand’, to avoid any misuse of power and promote a business friendly atmosphere in the country.