SHEIKHUPURA - Two persons were electrocuted to death while eight others scorched due to sudden restoration of power supply while repairing 11000 KV broken power line.

According to rescuers, the incident took place in Ahadian area of Muridke where local people were engaged in repairing broken 11000 KV power line on self-help basis. The Lesco suddenly restored the supply, resultantly two people identified as 22-year-old Bilal and 45-year-old Muhammad Ali were electrocuted to death while eight others sustained critical burns. The Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene soon after being informed and shifted the bodies and injured to THQ Hospital Muridke.

where condition of four injured persons is stated to be critical.

Following the incident, a large number of locals staged a protest against the Lesco, demanded the PM, the CM and other authorities concerned to take notice of the incident. They demanded stern action against the Lesco employees responsible for the deadly accident.