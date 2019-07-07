Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Muhammad Wasim has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to put their faith into the local coaches in future to get better results.

Talking to The Nation, former Test opener Wasim said: “Few people and the PCB might claim it was a good performance shown by the Pakistan in the world cup as they missed out on semi-finals but managed to beat the two semi-finalists, England and New Zealand in the league stage. They will never accept that none else, but Pakistan team is responsible for their ouster in the mega event as they never kept an eye on the run-rate and just tried to beat teams and gather points.”

Wasim said there is a big question mark on team selection as team management and head coach never had confidence in the domestic performers that’s why they never gave chance to Hussnain while Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali were also weak links and it was the reason they never get chance to get back in the team once failed to deliver.

“Pakistan played only with 12 players and there was no back-up for the team,” he added. “We had only one player Babar Azam, who is automatic choice for the 50 overs match, while all the rest were struggling to make any impact. Either they are all inconsistent or simply don’t deserve to represent Pakistan. Not only selectors but coaches must also be replaced with local ones as we need full-time coaches, who could spent time in Pakistan, attend domestic matches and keep faith in players as part-timers can’t help Pakistan cause.”

He said Pakistan were baldy exposed by the West Indies and they never get out of that shock and it was strange that despite having golden chances to improve the run-rate against South Africa, New Zealand and especially Afghanistan, Pakistan failed to take advantage.

He said now there is a simple question, whether PCB and nation is content with the 11 points or we have to set big goals like playing finals and lifting titles.

Wasim said present players lack fitness and skills and these areas need to be addressed. “We have four years now to prepare a winning combination but it would only be done, if proper local coaches , who know the domestic structure, are hired. These foreign coaches, who hardly spent time in Pakistan, can’t bring long-lasting consistent performances.”

“There are lot of things needed to be changed in the current set-up to address the grey areas. Those people surprise me, who are claiming Pakistan should have played the semi-finals as they had beaten top teams. But they never for a while thought that rules were made well before the world cup matches started and who stopped Pakistan or any other team for keeping eyes on all areas. It is clear that team management never paid heed towards areas where they should have kept very close eyes. How can one expect favours from other teams and why they favour or play for Pakistan or any other team? We have to undergo a massive revamp and change entire coaching staff and selectors. Such selectors should be appointed, who can select fresh faces and those players, who have performed domestically. Coaches don’t have trust on players, whom they had not watch playing. If genuine criteria for selection is adopted it would be hard for any team to Pakistan,” Wasim concluded.