ATTOCK - Three persons including two minors died in two different incidents in various parts of the district Attock. In the first incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near Burhan interchange in limits of Hassanabdal Police station. Naseeb Zada, 22, was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver while overtaking him from wrong side hit him. Resultantly, he died on the spot. The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene with the vehicle. In second incident, two young boys were crushed to death by a speedy pick up on Fatehjang-Kohat road near college in limits of Fatehjang Police station on Monday. Muhammad Islam, 14, along with Aamir Ali, 13, was going on motorcycle while a speedy pick up recklessly driven by an unknown driver coming from opposite direction knocked them and resultantly they died on the spot.

Both boys were working as helpers at a motorcycle mechanic shop and were going back to their houses after work when they met the incident. Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.