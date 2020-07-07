Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed 767 food points, punished 8,724 eateries and stopped the production of 326 food joints during the last three months.

This was revealed in the Second Quarter Performance Report 2020 of operations wing while sharing with media for the public interest here on Monday.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the authority registered cases against 56 Food Business Operators (FBOs) in different police station across Punjab. PFA watchdog teams took action against 9,817 FBOs while conducting general inspections of 83,591 food points. According to report, dairy safety teams disposed of 756,910 litres of adulterated milk over proved contamination of hazardous chemicals and polluted water in it.

Meanwhile, food authority discarded 9,295kg meat and 37,505 litres of substandard water. Similarly, food safety teams wasted 62,781kg tainted spices; 4,578kg ghee and 2,326kg pulses.

PFA DG Irfan Memon said that PFA is taking ‘indiscriminate’ action against the violators as per regulations because no one is above the law. He said that counterfeiters, adulterators would be dealt with iron hand and would be awarded exemplary punishment.

He said that special teams were launched to check the milk-carrier vehicles and shops on daily basis and they are doing excellent work.

He added that the purpose of these teams was to ensure food safety and quality of milk. He further said that PFA is struggling day- and-night to meet the international food standards by following the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.