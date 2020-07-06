Share:

The Sindh government’s decision to make the Baldia Factory Fire report public has settled the debate once and for all—this incident was no ‘accident’, but a blatant act of terrorism. It was an attempt at extortion that went horribly wrong for the employees that lost their lives in the horrific inferno.

A lot of the facts that have been confirmed through this report were already circulating in news stories written about this incident over the past eight years, since the fire took place in 2012. But this is also where a problem lies; it should not take eight years for the report of a horrible tragedy to become public. The only way to ensure accountability and punishing those behind the crime is to take immediate action after a report has been released. In this case, Hamad Siddiqui, the man behind the extortion demand and a former in-charge of the Karachi Tanzeemi Committee (KTC) of the MQM—long before it had two factions—is still declared as an absconder to this day.

The Baldia Factory fire will always represent a dark time in Karachi’s history, when political factions were gaining rapid popularity, but the cost of their expansionism was faced by citizens in the form of violence. A full-blown turf war between ethnic groups and political parties took place, and almost a decade has passed, yet we have not convicted all those responsible. It is likely we never will. Both the main accused in the reports released on Sunday have been in the wind for over two years. The only takeaway that’s left then, short of any closure in the event of finally apprehending those absconding, is to make sure that incidents of this kind, are not repeated, and if a tragedy does take place, the state responds by taking action.