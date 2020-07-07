Share:

Spokesperson of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab has criticised Ali zaidi and said that he has lied as he has no official documents.

Spokesperson of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab has termed the press conference of government ministers a waste of time. He said that we have fulfilled our promise by issuing Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports.

Responding to the press conference of Federal Ministers Ali Zaidi and Shibli Faraz, he asked that who those people are giving these documents to the Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs. No such documents were given to the Sindh government.

He objected that JIT legally forms by the government and the question is, if no one signed the documents, who gave them to Ali Zaidi? This is proof that Ali Zaidi is doing the same thing as it has been done in the past to make documents.

Sindh government spokesman said that in the case of Uzair Baloch, a seven-member JIT was constituted which submitted its report to the Home Department.

In his press conference, Murtaza Wahab criticized the federal government and said that the Sindh government has fulfilled its promise in the matter of JITs.

"If I write on paper that Ali Zaidi is not mentally fit, it will be meaningless," he said. Confirmation of mental health can only be done after a doctor s signature.

He said that there were seven members in a JIT who would sign on a final report. It was the authority of the government to constitute a JIT and its report will be signed by its head first.

The head of a JIT would submit the report to the Ministry of Interior, he added. Murtaza Wahab said that a seven-member JIT had been consituted in Uzair Baloch case and the provincial government publicised ‘verified’ JIT reports signed by seven members. He said that Ali Zaidi has admitted that he did not possess an official document and it should be questioned from where he is getting the documents.

The spokesperson said that fake documents were also generated in past in order to defame different personalities. Earlier, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi has alleged that the Uzair Baloch JIT report has been tampered with by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The JIT report on Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch is missing key points. “Six people, including Faryal Talpur, Abdul Qadir Patel, and Sharjeel Memon, were named in the original report, the one that I have a copy of,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday. He was flanked by Interior Minister Shibli Faraz.

He claimed that there was a problem with signatures in some reports as there were six members of the JIT but reports had only four signatures. “There is a clear difference between these two reports.”

For instance, the report released for the public says that “In 2011, the accused ordered the murder of Jalil, the brother of Razzak Commando, and instructed Javed Langra and Baba Ladla to dispose of the body at an undisclosed location”.

The other report, which has signatures of everyone, says that “Abdul Qadir Patel of PPP tasked the accused of killing Jalil. In 2011, Langra and Ladla kidnapped him and informed Baloch who in turn told Patel of the kidnapping and then he directed them to kill him,” he claimed.

Baloch has said the same thing in his confession statement in the court. The JIT report now says that Baloch committed this many crimes and murders but it doesn’t say who ordered these killings.

One report clearly mentions that Baloch had a strong political affiliation with the PPP, but the report that was made public does not say it.

The PPP leaders have repeatedly claimed that Zulfikar Mirza was working in close coordination with Baloch. “Mirza left in 2012 but the Sindh government issued a notification the next year taking back the head money announced for Baloch,” he remarked. The PTI leader even showed a video in which Uzair Baloch was spotted with different PPP leaders such as Talpur.

“I want the chief justice to take suo motu on this and the court should call all members of the investigating team and ask if it is their signatures on the released reports or not,” he added. “I will approach the Supreme Court myself is nothing is done about this.”

