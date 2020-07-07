Share:

Peshawar - Chairman Amun Taraqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has urged the world powers, international human rights organizations including UN and OIC to take notice of the human rights violations, atrocities and brutalities on innocent Kashmiri Muslims in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to representatives of human rights organization here on Monday, Faiq Shah said Indian armed forces on the behest on fascist Modi government had also carried out firing, provocation and targeting civilian population along with Line of Control (LoC), said a press release.

He said the Indian forces violated ceasefire agreement more than 1,595 times this year. He said the helpless Kashmiri Muslims in occupied Kashmir and other parts of India were bearing brunt of brutalities.

The ATP chairman urged the UN, OIC and other world powers and international human rights organizations to play their proactive role to stop Indian atrocities on innocent Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

The party leader said that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved on humanitarian grounds. He vowed that his party would raise voice at all forums on the core issue of Kashmir.