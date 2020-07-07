Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned Indian Army’s continued atrocities along the Line of Control (LoC) and prayed for early recovery of five persons, who were injured due to unprovoked firing of the occupied Indian Army in Nakyal Sector.

“India has gone berserk and is violating all international laws by continuously targeting the civilian population”, he deplored.

In a press statement, the Chief Minister said that the barbarities being committed by the Hindu supremacist Modi regime were a threat to regional peace. “It is sanguine that brave Armed Forces of Pakistan have always given a befitting reply to the cowardly enemy”, the CM concluded.