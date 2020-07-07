Share:

Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Territory, on Monday updated its crisis reaction for surge control from Review III to Review II, the second-highest of the four-tier system.

Torrential rain has been beating the city over the past two days, with the greatest precipitation surpassing 250 mm from early Sunday to early Monday, taking off numerous street segments waterlogged and the water level surpassing the caution line in a few places.

Heavy storms are estimate to endure within the coming days.

In see of the current circumstance, the city's surge control and dry season help central command reported early Monday to raise crisis reaction levels for flooding and waste to the moment highest.

Heavy deluges have been assaulting a huge portion of China, influencing millions of individuals and causing endless financial misfortunes.

A few provincial-level locales, counting Hubei, Anhui and Hunan, on Sunday raised the flooding reaction levels as overwhelming downpours are anticipated to proceed and water levels in nearby streams and lakes keep rising.