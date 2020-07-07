Share:

42 more individuals kicked the bucket of corona virus in Sindh on Tuesday taking the common passing toll to 1,614, Chief Serve Murad Ali Shah said.

The area detailed 1,388 modern cases over the final 24 hours. Of them, 629 were from Karachi. Sindh has detailed 97,626 known cases of the infection, CM Shah said in his statement.

So distant, 54,676 individuals have recuperated from the infection. Currently, there are 41,336 patients beneath treatment for the infection.

Of them, 39,713 are at their homes, 349 in separation centres and 1,274 in different hospitals.

Chief Serve Shah said that 650 corona virus patients were in critical condition, whereas 74 of them were on ventilators.