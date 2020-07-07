Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said that steps had been taken for ensuring all health facilities to people of the dis­trict and work would start soon on construction of a children hospital here.

Talking to media persons during his visit to inaugu­ration ceremony of the Mega Sports Projects in Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, he said D.I Khan would also get an MRI machine as the government had given top priority to health and education sectors. “Our priority is on health and education as development work has started in almost every school of the district,” he added.