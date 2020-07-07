Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday assured Pakistan’s willingness to support COMSATS member countries as well as other developing countries in COVID response through sharing expertise and providing Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs). The minister stated this during a meeting with the Executive Director of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi held today. Science minister briefed him about the ongoing programmes and activities of COMSATS in various fields of science and technology for the benefit of its member states including Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by Capt. (R) Nasim Nawaz, Secretary Science & Technology, Dr. Hussain Abidi, Member (Science and Technology), MoST; Dr. Ahsan Feroze, Director (IL), Pakistan Science Foundation; and other high officers of COMSATS Secretariat and Ministry of Science and Technology. The Federal Minister appreciated the efforts of COMSATS for promoting science related sustainable development in Pakistan and other member countries. He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to play its role as an active member of COMSATS and shall also contribute towards multilateral cooperation through other international forums.