Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian army in an unprovoked ceasefire violation injured five civilians along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in a Twitter statement said that five civilians including two innocent boys and two elderly women got injured due to the Indian troops’ unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector along the LoC.

He said that Indian troops targeted civil population late Sunday night. “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing,” he added.

On weekend, Indian army in an unprovoked ceasefire violation had targeted civil population with mortars and heavy weapons in Battal Sector along LoC, the ISPR had said. A 22 years old civilian had got injured in the incident.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control, resulting in critical injuries to five innocent civilians, including three children.

Five civilians including two innocent boys and two elderly women got injured due to the Indian troops’ unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector along LoC.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.