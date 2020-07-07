Share:

MARDAN - District Amir of the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Movement, Qari Ikram-ul-Haq on Monday urged the federal government to withdraw decision of to build a temple in Islamabad and announced to stage a protest rally against the government decision on Friday.

He expresses these views while addressing to a news conference at Mardan Press Club. JUI-F leader Qari Ihsan-ur-Rehman Mohsin, PTI leader Barrister Faizan Aziz and other also talked to media persons.

The speakers said that they were opposed to construction of the temple at the expense of the government, but they were not against the rights of the minorities.

They said that old places of worship for minorities should be renovated from the public treasury, but the construction of new places of worship was not allowed in the constitution of Pakistan.

They said the government should refrain from spreading anarchy and chaos in the country and the decision should be reversed. The speakers warned that if government did not withdraw the decision then they would be compelled to stage protest rally on Friday.