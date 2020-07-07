PESHAWAR - The Awami National Party Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan has asked the federal government to immediately release Rs. 100 billion fund for the uplift of the merged districts and authorize the elected members to utilize the fund for the betterment of their respective constituencies.
Addressing a press conference Aimal Wali Khan said that President Arif Alvi had no authority to talk about 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members had always criticized 18th Amendment and wanted to reverse it, but the opposition parties would not allow government to reverse the 18th Amendment. Aimal Wali Khan said if the federal government tried to make any amendment in 18th Constitutional Amendment, the ANP would fully resist it and their center of protest would be Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi.
He accused the federal government of not fulfilling the promise to release Rs. 100 billion developmental funds. The ANP leader said that the KP government was also not interested in securing the rights of hydal profit, a handsome amount of Rs 550 billion. “If Punjab government stops the supply of wheat then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the right to halt the power supply from Turbela Dam,” he said.
Aimal also demanded provision of internet facility in merged districts as there was no facilities to get online education.