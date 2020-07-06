Share:

LAHORE-Former Pakistan off spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that batting legend Younis Khan used to play the ‘sweep shot’ best in the world, saying he hasn’t seen any player playing this shot better than him.

Saqlain said this while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on Monday. “Younis played a lot of shots but his sweep was very good. Whether, if it was Australia’s Shane Warne or Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Younis played them very well. He knew how to play from high to low and vice versa,” he added.

The former cricketer said that he hasn’t seen Younis getting out or missing to hit the sweep shot, when he attempted for it. “It might have happened but it hasn’t gone through my eyes. Younis’ ‘sweep shot’ was the best in the world. Many players do hit it but it doesn’t have the same class as of Younis,” he said.

Saqlain said nobody hits cover drive better than Pakistan’s limited-overs skipper Babar Azam. “Babar Azam is the batsman, who hits cover drive the best with perfection, technique, timing, beauty, simplicity, class and elegance. There are many players, who hit the cover drive, but Babar comes at No 1,” he said.

Speaking about the best pull shot, the former off spinners said: “Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja used to play the pull shot very good. I was in the Under-19 when I used to see Ramiz bhai’s pull shots in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. The way he played those shots were beautiful. I have heard that Ramiz’ favorite shots used to be ‘pull shots’.

“If he was given the ball on that height, he never stopped in hitting the pull shot. Former Pakistani Great Imran Khan included Ramiz in the national team because he was brave and could play the shot in any kind of situation or condition,” he added.

Saqlain said that former skipper Aamir Sohail was the best at playing the back drive. “Aamir’s body language, timing, elbow position and aggression were perfect. Aamir started as a left-arm spinner and went on to become the opener. Pakistan’s best opening pair was Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar,” he asserted.