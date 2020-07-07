Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Monday ordered for incorporating a new feature into the system to check progress report of cases present in the police station record management system for improving professional duties.

The feature could help any supervisory officer get information regarding registration of case, date of submission of challan, arrest of the accused, details of accused released on bail, number of Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and also details of court decision along with other information with a single click through upgraded system, he added.

The IGP said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority managing director should be consulted regarding installation of cameras for screening of number-plates of vehicles on inter-provincial and inter-district check-posts. A detailed record of stolen vehicles should also be updated in this integrated system with the help of the modern cameras on exit and entrance points, he added.

The IGP expressed these views while addressing an IT related projects session at Central Police Office. He said that current application of investigation should also contain a feature indicating ratio of punishments in heinous crimes including murder, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom, whereas reason of delay in sending of DNA sample should also displayed in criminal record management system, he added.

During the session, DIG IT Waqas Nazeer briefed the IGP about under process IT projects and said that Punjab Police were effectively utilising information technology in accordance with smart and community policing rules for crime control and public service delivery. Additional IG Investigation Fiaz Ahmad, DIG Legal Jawad Dogar and AIG Monitoring and Analysis Umsam Bajwa along with other officers were present.