PESHAWAR - A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami visited Gurdwara in Mohalla Jogan Shah here on Monday to offer condolences with relatives of the Sikh community who were killed in train accident at Sheikhupura recently.

The delegation was led by General Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami Peshawar chapter. Qari Ahmad Saeed, President Khidmat Tajran District Peshawar Khalid Gul Mohmand, Secretary Abdul Sattar Shah and other office-bearers also accompanied him.

The delegation members expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

On behalf of the Sikh community, Gopal Singh, Charan Singh, Bhagwan Singh thanked the Jamaat-e-Islami and AlKhidmat Traders and Al-Khidmat Foundation and said that Jammat-e- Islami always stood with Sikh community and extended its full support.