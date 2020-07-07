Share:

ISLAMABAD - ‘Buck moon’ — so named for its appearance at the time of year when young deer begin growing their antlers — dazzled sky-gazers across the globe recently with its staggering display. The spectacle was also a so-called ‘penumbral lunar eclipse’, an event in which the moon passes into the lightest part of the Earth’s shadow — the penumbra’ — causing the lunar surface to appear to dim ever so slightly. This is different from a partial or total lunar eclipse, in which the moon passes in to the umbra — the darkest part of the shadow cast by the Earth — and so part or all of the lunar surface falls into a deeper shadow. For UK observers, the penumbral eclipse peaked between the hours of 04:00 and 06:00 — however, even seen at its greatest extent, only 35 percent of the visible moon was in shadow, making it impossible to discern by eye.