Flowers were laid at the graves of Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on behalf of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Ceremonies were held on the occasion of 21st martyrdom anniversaries of Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan to pay tribute to them. Civil and military officials attended the functions along with families of the martyrs.

Earlier, the COAS paid glowing tribute to indomitable courage, devotion and exemplary leadership of Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed, the war heroes from Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan, who wrote history with their blood against all odds.

“There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for defence of the motherland. Nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour and unwavering allegiance to defend the country, regardless of the cost,” the army chief said.