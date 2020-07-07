Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, donned a deep blue £525 Beulah London gown as she and Prince William, 38, paid a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS. With its striking white collar and blue polkadot pattern, the Duchess’ bold shirt dress was extremely reminiscent of a similar outfit worn by Princess Diana in 1985. The fashion echo is particularly pertinent this week because it comes days after what would have been the late royal’s 59th birthday on July 1.

Kate’s £525 Beulah London gown in blue - a preferred color of the fashion-forward duchess - was the same style as the red number by the same brand she wore for a minute-long mental health message released in May.