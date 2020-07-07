PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed all the provincial departments to carefully review their respective laws having conflicts with the laws of other departments and to propose necessary amendments so that such discrepancies in laws could be removed.
Presiding over provincial cabinet meeting here Monday, he also directed that the provincial cabinet be given detailed briefing on the latest situation of rules formulated so far under the laws passed during the tenure of the incumbent and previous provincial governments.
He further said that all those departments, who have not yet formulated rules under their new legislations, should immediately make rules and submit for subsequent approval of the provincial cabinet.
Mahmood Khan also directed for detailed briefing to the provincial cabinet in its next meeting about the implementation status on all the decisions taken by the incumbent cabinet. Besides the cabinet members, the meeting was attended by additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries of the concerned departments.
The Chief Minister termed the fast track promotion of construction and housing sectors as one of the priority areas of his government and said the provincial government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective measures to attract maximum private investment in these sectors to create maximum employment opportunities and boost economic activities in the prevailing Corona situation. However, he said that the protection of agricultural lands would also be ensured at all cost.
He urged the need to have a comprehensive strategy to protect agriculture lands and directed that all relevant departments to sit together and devise a workable strategy for the purpose. He lauded the Mineral Development Department for record collection of revenue worth Rs. 3.25 billion this year as compared to Rs. 2.10 billion during last year and directed that all other departments to improve their performance with regard to revenue collection.
Later briefing the media about the decisions taken by the KP Cabinet, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said that the cabinet had formally approved necessary amendments in the Local Government Act 2019 in order to promote economic activities and employment opportunities by facilitating the construction and private housing sectors. Under these amendments the entire cumbersome process of obtaining NOCs and approval of building plans for private housing schemes had been made easier to encourage and attract private sector investment.
Similarly, the rights of consumers and private investors have also been protected through these amendments.
Ajmal Wazir said the cabinet had also approved a mechanism for signing of Memorandum of Understanding in public sector. According to the approved mechanism, prior approval of the cabinet has been made mandatory for all the MoUs involving financial implications in government funding.
However, the approval of the MoU involving only technical assistance would be taken from the Chief Minister through summary. The cabinet has also approved the proposed amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines & Minerals Act 2017 adding two additional members to Minerals Titles Committee.
The cabinet, on public demand, also approved change in the nomenclature of Bagh Dehari Irrigation Scheme to Shamozai Irrigation Scheme in District Swat. Similarly the meeting approved the de-federalization of Chitral-Ayun-Bamboreet Road handing over its control to Communication & Works Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Ajmal Wazir said that the cabinet also approved appointment of Professor Tasbihullah as Director Higher Education Research & Training.
Similarly, the cabinet okayed enhancement in the approval scope of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) from Rs. 100 million to Rs. 200 million for the approval of developmental schemes.
The cabinet after threadbare discussion on the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers & Facilities (Prevention of Violence & Damage to Property) Act 2020, decided to constitute a cabinet committee headed by Provincial Health Minister to further fine tune the draft law and submit the same to the cabinet for approval in the next meeting.