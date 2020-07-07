Share:

PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to build a monument to pay homage to the frontline heroes who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The purpose of building the monument is to pay an unending homage to the health staff, police, sanitation staff, volunteers and all others who are offering services to the people during this situation 24/7. Creative ideas have been sought from designers, students and experts to build this monument to the entire satisfaction of the viewers. For this purpose a committee under the headship of Local Government Minister Kamran Bangash would select the best idea and model for the monument that would be constructed with the assistance of private sector. A media statement from the Local Government office said on Monday those interested could place their ideas on the email address of Local Govt or through postal address. The best creative idea would be acclaimed at high level. A message issued by Kamran Bangash said great nations didn’t forget their heroes and through this monument we would try to give an unending touch to the sacrifices of heroes.