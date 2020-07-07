Share:

HYDERABAD - The caretaker (Sajjada Nasheen) of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz’s shrine, Syed Mohammad Sadiq Shah popularly known as Hajan Shah Lakiari was laid to rest at dargah’s Karbala graveyard as thousands of followers attended the funeral prayer on Monday morning. He was 73.

Syed Hajan Shah Lakyari has died of serious lungs disease at Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences at Sehwan late on Saturday night. The deceased has left four sons, three daughters and large number of devotees to mourn his death. According to Director Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Syed Hajan Shah was admitted three days ago after he had developed serious breathing problem. He was put on ventilator but could not survive, he said and added that COVID-19 test of the deceased had also been conducted but it was turned out to be negative.

The body of the deceased was brought home at Lakyari Mohalla, Sehwan where relatives, friends, thousands of followers and large number of general public came to bid him farewell. The funeral prayer was held at the shrine of Hazarat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and then he was laid to rest at dargah’s Karbala graveyard.