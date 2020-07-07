Share:

The National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) announced on Tuesday that it Pakistan has prepared drones to tackle locust swarms. Pakistan has also started manufacturing the country’s first locally developed ventilators. Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary had tasked Pakistani engineers to prepare drones.

Drones will be used to spray insecticides and pesticides on fields in the country. The NRTC said that ‘Made in Pakistan’ drones will be available in markets across the country at a very low cost.

According to details, the Pakistani engineers have prepared locally made drones for farmers to kill and contain locust swarms in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also briefed by NRTC on Monday about the manufacturing of locally made drones to control locust swarms.