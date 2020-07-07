Share:

islamabad - She is multi-talented as she is anexcellent dancer who can rock the stage. The actress Mehar Bano receives hate for her dance videos but in a post, she clearly said, “If you don’t like me dancing, please don’t take it up with me. I can’t hear you over all this music and joy and freedom of expression that I enjoy everyday.” Recently, she posted a dance video with a choreographer and their collaboration is just way too worthy. She captioned: “My glutes are burning. We literally just made this in 15 minutes and I feel like I’m going to pass out.”