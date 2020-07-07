Share:

Heavy downpour and thundershowers are expected in the metropolis again today, the Meteorological (MET) Department said on Tuesday.

According to the MET department, it will be cloudy in the port city during the next 24 hours with the possibility of thundershowers and rain.

Director MET Sardar Sarfraz said that the rain system is present in the Arabian Sea southeast of Karachi and thunderstorms can form in 11 to 12 hours.

He added that winds could blow at a speed of 50 to 60km/h before the rainstorm begins, after which heavy, moderate and light rain showers are expected to fall in different parts of the city.

“30 to 40 mm of rain could fall in some areas,” he said.

The monsoon system is said to have been in Karachi's southeast since yesterday morning and has strengthened due to humidity from the sea, leading to the first rain in Pakistan's financial capital.

The PMD's top official said wind speeds in the thunderstorm were recorded at 54km/hr.