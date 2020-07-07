Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fas­cist Modi-led regime in In­dia has banned 40 website belonging to Sikh communi­ty members and organiza­tion, the latest in a series of measures against the Sikh population who are the sec­ond largest minority after Muslims in the country. Ac­cording to Kashmir Media Service earlier India had de­clared nine members of the Sikh community as terrorists on the charge of having links with Khalistani organization. Now, Delhi has blocked 40 websites for allegedly being run by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organization which India says is working for a sepa­rate homeland for Sikhs in India. The US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organization, has launched a campaign for registering supporters for its Sikh Refer­endum 2020 cause.