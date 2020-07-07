PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department, in the light of the provincial government’s directives, has decided to build a monument to pay tribute to the heroes who fought against the coronavirus.
In this regard, students, citizens, professionals and institutions have been asked to submit their designs in the design competition for the monument.
Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while expressing his views on the construction of the monument, said that great nations don’t forget their heroes. The main purpose of the monument is to salute the services of all heroes in fight against corona, including the police, journalists and doctors.
He clarified that a committee would be formed to select the best idea. Once the design idea for the monument is selected, it will be built by the private sector.
Bangash said that creative ideas could be sent to the e-mail address of the Local Government Department or by post. The selected idea would be appreciated at the highest level while the place of the memorial would be provided by the Local Government Department within its jurisdiction. He said that monument designs for the competition could be submitted by July 25, 2020.