PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Local Govern­ment Department, in the light of the provincial government’s directives, has decided to build a monument to pay tribute to the heroes who fought against the coronavirus.

In this regard, stu­dents, citizens, profes­sionals and institutions have been asked to sub­mit their designs in the design competition for the monument.

Kamran Bangash, Spe­cial Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Gov­ernment, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, while express­ing his views on the construction of the mon­ument, said that great nations don’t forget their heroes. The main pur­pose of the monument is to salute the services of all heroes in fight against corona, including the po­lice, journalists and doc­tors.

He clarified that a com­mittee would be formed to select the best idea. Once the design idea for the monument is select­ed, it will be built by the private sector.

Bangash said that crea­tive ideas could be sent to the e-mail address of the Local Government De­partment or by post. The selected idea would be appreciated at the high­est level while the place of the memorial would be provided by the Local Government Department within its jurisdiction. He said that monument designs for the competi­tion could be submitted by July 25, 2020.