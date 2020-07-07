Share:

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)announced on to hold a public hearing on July 10 as the persistent loadshedding crisis continues to test Karachiites' patience in the sweltering heat.

The authority said it would hold a public hearing via the mobile app Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic. Citizens can be a part of the hearing by writing an email to the NEPRA registrar, after which they will be provided a password for the session.

NEPRA said extreme loadshedding has been causing a lot of difficulties for Karachiites.

The announcement by the regulator comes as Karachiites face prolonged power outages since the start of the summer.

According to details, Surjani Town, Gadap, Gharo, Kathor areas of Karachi’s electricity is yet to be restored. While certain areas of Defence also faced power outages due o the rain. Electricity in Karachi’s Lines Area has also been without electricity since the last 14 hours.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the K-Electric has stated that the company is working to restore electricity in the affected areas.

The spokesperson further stated that they are facing difficulties due to the rainwater accumulated in certain areas of the city.