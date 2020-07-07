Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday has confirmed 77 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 234,509. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,839.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,691 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 96,236 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 82,669 in Punjab, 28,236 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,841 in Balochistan, 13,557 in Islamabad, 1,587 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,383 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 1,899 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,572 in Sindh, 1,038 in KP, 124 in Balochistan, 140 in Islamabad, 30 in GB and 36 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,445,153 coronavirus tests and 24,577 in last 24 hours. 134,957 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,306 patients are in critical condition.