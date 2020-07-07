Share:

ISLAMABAD - Owing to an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the international flight operation had been badly affected which was resulting in delay in dispatching mails to different countries, said Director General (DG) Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana here on Monday. He said that all the postal circles and regions were directed to encourage customers to book EMS Plus, adding that EMS Plus articles were being delivered in six to seven working days. He said that next month Pakistan Post would be in a position to put the right system in place for dispatching the mails abroad. “However, Pakistan Post has been using all available resources, especially the flights bringing overseas Pakistanis from different parts of the world for transportation of its mail,” he added. In order to harness the opportunities that are emerging from the market and thus to enhance the quality of service, Pakistan Post is offering a new product for export sector companies (small & medium Enterprises) and fast, reliable and economical transmission of documents for students. He said that this is a new product that is time sensitive and offers end to end tracking facility to the esteemed customers of Pakistan Post.