“You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state.”

-Muhammad Ali Jinnah

B.R Ambedkar was one of the main drafters of the Indian constitution. One of his main feats was acting as the leader of one of the most discriminated castes in India, and advocating for the abolishment of the caste system.

The Dalits, or the untouchables, have the lowest positioning in the Hindu caste system, and are discriminated against even presently. B.R Ambedkar was born into a Dalit family, and faced ridicule most of his life. He entered the public service, but was bullied by his high-caste colleagues, leaving to pursue a legal career. He soon found leadership amongst the Dalits, and contested with Mahatma Gandhi speaking on their behalf. He led a march in 1920 to allow Dalits to use public water tanks.

By 1947, he became the law minister for India, and outlawed discrimintion against the Dalits. But things did not get better. In an act of mass protest, Ambedkar led 200,000 Dalits in a mass conversion from Hinduism to Buddhism, as they believed they could never escape the fate that their caste forced them to follow. Even to this day, many Dalits convert to Islam or Buddhism just to escape a predetermined unfair lifestyle.