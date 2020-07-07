Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Hotels Association (PHA) has offered its cooperation to the federal government and its tourism related departments in order to bring improvements in the hospitality sector.

“Due to the continuous financial losses in PTDC motels located in Northern Areas of Pakistan, however, the operations need to be revived for the survival of tourism industry and job creation,” Zubair Baweja, Chairman, Pakistan Hotels Association and Vice President FPCCI said in a statement here yesterday.

He said that there is a need for private sector to come forward and support the government in rehabilitation and expansion of these motels to make their operations commercially viable.

He explained that investors are always keen to establish lodging facilities in Northern Areas of Pakistan due to its special attraction for the tourists. “The government should lease out these Motels to private sector, who could easily convert these properties into good quality hotels with international standards to boost tourism,” he suggested.

This step would develop these areas for tourism, and massive employment opportunities could be created in Northern Areas, he added.

According to the PHA chief, about 24 properties are now shut down in the entire north.

He said that the government’s intension of becoming a facilitator and regulator is much appreciated, leaving a field open to private sector to bring in quality, organizational efficiencies, competition of services and enhancement of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

He suggested that they will also extend cooperation to privatize these properties and investors be facilitated to develop and convert these properties to make them viable business ventures.