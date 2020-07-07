Share:

The cabinet has decided to launch phase-II of Ehsas Cash Programme to mitigate sufferings of weaker segments of the society.

This was stated by Information Minister Syed Shibli Faraz, while briefing media after cabinet meeting held in Islamabad today (Tuesday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The Minister said Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme was commended internationally as 150 billion rupees were distributed among deserving people apolitically and in a transparent manner.

He said the cabinet also lauded Finance Advisor and his team for presenting a tax free budget, despite difficult situation in the wake of COVID-19.

Regarding dealing with the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, Syed Shibli Faraz said the government has formulated strict rules and regulations to avoid spread of Coronavirus and district administration has been directed to ensure implementation of these precautionary measures on the eve of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha at his residence and he also asked the people to celebrate the occasion, while staying inside their abodes, instead of mixing with others in a bid to contain spread of the Coronavirus.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy to deal with the challenge of the spread of virus due to which Pakistan remains least affected by the contagion as compared to other countries of the world. He said Pakistan adopted a strategy to deal with the coronavirus in view of ground realities.

Commenting on issues relating to Pakistani pilots, the Minister said the government is taking steps to secure air travel as well as strengthen engineering side of the Pakistan International Airlines. He said 28 pilots of PIA having faked and dubious licenses have been dismissed from service. He said that an action has been started against officials of PIA and Civil Aviation Authority, responsible for issuing fake licenses.

The Minister said that the cabinet was also briefed about the progress on Sugar Inquiry report. It was told that sugar reforms committee has been constituted with the objective to ensure provision of sugar at affordable prices to the people.