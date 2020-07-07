Share:

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested suspected dacoits, murder accused, proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers during raids in various localities of the district, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Police also recovered cash, weapons, stolen motorcycles and narcotics from their possession, he said. Action against outlaws was taken by police following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he mentioned. According to him, Gujar Khan police, under the command of Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, busted a notorious dacoit gang “Hamadi Gang” by arresting its ring leader and two other members. Police have seized weapons, Rs 200,000 cash and a motorcycle from the possession of dacoits who were identified as Muhammad Hammad alias Hamadi (ring leader), Muhammad Rafaqat and Naqash Ahmed.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin briefed CPO that the accused were involved in a series of dacoities and robberies and had also confessed their crime before investigators. He added investigators are expecting more revelations from the detained dacoits and more recoveries would be made from them. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP, SHO and their teams for busting a dacoit gang.

Meanwhile, police have resolved two murder cases by arresting the suspected killers within 48 hours, according to police spokesman. He said Saddar Wah police have nabbed an accused Usman for his involvement in murder of his wife. Similarly, police apprehended another accused namely Khaldi Mehmood who shot dead a man on a petty issue. He said police have obtained physical remand of the both accused from a court of law for further investigation.

He told that SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Nadim Zafar along with his team had managed to arrest a proclaimed offender of “A” category and put him behind the bars. The PO has been identified as Wasit Ali, who was wanted by police in a murder and drug peddling cases, he said. He added that police also seized 1200 grams of Charas from his possession.

On the other hand, CIA of Islamabad police have launched a crackdown against drug peddlers in Tarnol and arrested two narcotics sellers besides seizing 5 kg of Charas from their possession. A case has been registered against the drug pushers while further investigation was on.

Similarly, a team of PS Koral managed to arrest two members of auto theft gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession. Cases were registered against the accused. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the efforts of police for arresting the drug peddlers and members of auto theft gang.