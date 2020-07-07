ISLAMABAD - Another polio case has been reported in Sindh taking the tally of the year in Pakistan to 57, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed yesterday. According to NIH officials, the fresh polio case has emerged district Malir, Karachi, where a male child of five years was detected polio virus affected. The data released by the lab said that it was 57th wild polio case in the country. Earlier, in April, the health authorities had suspended the polio campaign due to a surge of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
