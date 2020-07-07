Share:

ISLAMABAD - Another po­lio case has been report­ed in Sindh taking the tal­ly of the year in Pakistan to 57, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed yes­terday. According to NIH offi­cials, the fresh polio case has emerged district Malir, Ka­rachi, where a male child of five years was detected po­lio virus affected. The data released by the lab said that it was 57th wild polio case in the country. Earlier, in April, the health authorities had suspended the polio cam­paign due to a surge of nov­el coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.