ISLAMABAD - Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has felicitated Opposition Leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif on his recovery from coronavirus and called for an early All Parties Conference of the Opposition parties. In a statement, the PPP Secretary General said that he was heartened by the media reports that the leader of Opposition had tested negative for coronavirus and had fully recovered from it. Nayyer Bokhari said that the PPP hoped that the proposed All Parties Conference of Opposition parties which had been postponed due to the Opposition leader contracting corona will now soon be convened.