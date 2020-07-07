Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday for­warded an application to Pa­kistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) against the ban on the PUBG game and directed to decide the matter in accordance of law. Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on the petition filed by a citizen Abdul Haseeb Nasir. During the course of proceeding, the PTA law­yer answering a query of the bench said the PUBG game link which had been blocked temporarily by the authority. Justice Farooq asked the PTA that why this game had been suspended in the country. To this, the lawyer said the La­hore police had written a let­ter to the authority mention­ing some suicide incidents due to it. The lawyer pleaded the court that some parents had also given applications to block this game. The court forwarded the matter to PTA and ordered to address the matter in accordance of law.