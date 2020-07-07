Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has decided to introduce reforms in the revenue system to end the hegemony of revenue officials over revenue matters.

In this connection, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to ponder over the problems facing the citizens and to find out the solutions.

He directed to constitute a committee for introducing departmental reforms in the Board of Revenue (BoR).

Headed by Law Minister Raja Basharat, this committee will submit its recommendations within seven days.

He said that the government was committed to creating ease for the citizens and composite reforms were needed to improve the revenue affairs.

The Chief Minister maintained that important reforms will be introduced to settle the revenue matters and a composite system will be devised to facilitate the citizens.

He also directed to make functional all the mobile arazi centres at the earliest. “I know that citizens face a lot of problems, but now they will be given relief by increasing the number of arazi centres”, he said. Usman Buzdar regretted that the past rulers raised hollow slogans about the elimination of archaic Patwari culture but no practical steps were taken in this regard. He said the PTI government was taking necessary steps to rectify the past lapses. Earlier, SMBR briefed about departmental reforms and an increase in the number of arazi centres.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary and others attended the meeting.

MNAs call on CM

Members of the National Assembly including Chief Whip Amer Dogar, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Nawab Sher Waseer and Haji Imtiaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on them, the CM stated that shortage of resources could not weaken government’s resolve to undertake development work in electoral constituencies.

He noted that consultation with assembly members in this regard was important.

He told the lawmakers that the negative culture of the one-man show had been done away with and every work was done with the consultation.

Usman Buzdar made it clear that the process of development will not be confined to selected areas and the recommendations of the parliamentarians were very important for him.

The ongoing development schemes will be completed, he assured. The parliamentarians stated that Usman Buzdar had put Punjab on the road to durable development and congratulated him over the posting of officers for the Southern Punjab secretariat. Law Minister Raja Basharat was also present.