LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab government is establishing 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and establishment of new industrial sector will bring industrial revolution in Punjab.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a development project of a private sector in his constituency.

He disclosed that Punjab will become a centre of investment and business activities. He maintained that with the inflow of fresh investment and establishment of new industries will generate respectable employment opportunities for the youth.

He underscored that it is the basic agenda of PTI government to empower the youth by providing them employment opportunities.

The Minister pledged that we would change destiny of the country and the nation by creating advancing forward opportunities for the youth. Aslam apprised that we are bringing such projects in the current fiscal year which will enable to overcome employment problems.

He informed that business activities will be enhanced in the province with the help of Rs56 billion tax relief package announced by the government.

He outlined that schemes worth billions of rupees are being introduced for the promotion of SME sector in Punjab.

He highlighted that the projects promoting economic and industrial activities are being completed on preferential basis.

He disclosed that we are bringing soft loans programme for reviving the businesses affected due to corona pandemic and for initiating new business.

The Minister remarked that investors are investing in Punjab due to soft measures taken by the government for ease in doing business.

Aslam Iqbal vowed that we would take up every essential step which would increase investment opportunities in Punjab.